Offset is shutting down rumors that he has moved on from his marriage with Cardi B after he was photographed posing with another woman.

Rumors began to circulate when the Migos rapper was pictured at New York Fashion Week with singer Bad Gyal Friday. 'The Town Magazine' posted the snapshot on Twitter with the caption, "Offset shows up to fashion week with a new lady on his arm. #TheTownMag."

Rumors began to circulate when the Migos rapper was pictured at New York Fashion Week with singer Bad Gyal Friday.

Fans jumped in the post's replies criticizing Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, for moving on too quickly.

"When you are married to Cardi B and know that the world is watching you, you can at least wait until the dust settles just simply because you loved her and she's the mother of your kids. I'm just not understanding this man and I'm trying my best not to drag him too hard cause I know Cardi B still loves him," one reader argued.

Offset, 32, took to social media to shut down the speculation, posting a photo of himself with Anna Wintour. He clarified, "I took a pic with Anna Wintour the same way. I CAME ALONE."

"The power of the internet, people's celebrity obsession and the need to be "in the know" needs to be studied. These 'fans' gone start saying you took Anna back to your room, next. There's no pleasing trolls," a fan wrote in Offset's defense. Another penned: "Yall a mess in these comments leave that man alone."

Cardi B and Offset secretly married in September 2017 before the Migos rapper proposed onstage at Power 99's Powerhouse concert that October in Philadelphia. They have been in a tumultuous, on-and-off relationship ever since and are parents to Kulture and Wave.

The "WAP" rapper, who is pregnant with her third baby with Offset, filed for divorce on July 31.

According to 'Complex,' the estranged couple recently reunited for Wave's third birthday earlier this month.