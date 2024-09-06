On the same day Rich Homie Quan died, Quavo and Offset of the Migos have seemingly made up.

Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, posted on his Instagram Story Thursday that he and Offset, who is married to Cardi B, spoke after an extended time of estrangement.

"Good convo with my bro," the 33-year-old posted, with a chain link and praying hands emojis. He also tagged Offset in the post.

The "Bad and Boujee" rapper also posted a group photo of Rich Homie Quan with a white dove emoji over his head. The picture also included Takeoff, his fellow Migos' bandmate, who was killed on November 1, 2022, in Houston, Texas, with a rocket emoji, and a broken heart emoji over Offset.

Since 2022, Quavo and Offset, 32, have had a fractured relationship. Quavo previously implied Offset was disloyal, and the death of the third member of the Atlanta trio only complicated their issues, per 'Hip Hop DX.'

"We gon' stand on loyalty, you know what I mean?" Quavo said in October 2022 on REVOLT TV's 'Big Facts' podcast. "We stand on real deal, real deal loyalty, and sometimes that ... ain't displayed. This ain't got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no [Quality Control Music], nothing. This got something to do with the three brothers."

"It is what it is," he added. "Right now, we gon' be the duo 'til time tell."

After Cardi B unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram in May of that year, rumors around the Migos breaking up gained steam. The pair also announced their collaborative single "Hotel Lobby" as a duo, Unc & Phew, without Offset.

'TMZ' confirmed Rich Homie Quan, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died Thursday in his Atlanta home, according to his family who are "devastated" and the local morgue.

Fellow rapper Boosie Badazz confirmed the news on Twitter, writing how he "got word" the Atlanta, Georgia, native "just OD." RHQ's official cause of death has not been revealed.

Rich Homie Quan began his music career in 2011. The emcee first achieved mainstream success with his single "Type of Way" (2013), which peaked at No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100.

His 2015 track, "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)," saw further success at No. 26 on the chart.

RHQ was also a member of Cash Money Records' spin-off project Rich Gang with Young Thug, who is currently facing RICO charges. The duo's 2014 single, "Lifestyle," was released on June 5, 2014, and was certified platinum in the U.S.

'ENSTARZ' previously reported how the late-rapper was once called to be a star witness in the YSL RICO trial before his shocking death.

He was set to testify at Young Thug's ongoing trial after prosecutors subpoenaed him to take the stand as a witness, according to 'VIBE.'

"Rich Homie Quan has officially been subpoenaed by the State in the Young Thug case," Twitter account ThuggerDaily posted on May 15, which included the subpoena signed by Fulton County Lieutenant Investigator Justin French.

"He is expected to take the stand in the upcoming few weeks," the post added. "Just to be clear – this does NOT mean he cooperated or will cooperate."