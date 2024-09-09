Tyrese Gibson has been arrested for unpaid child support.

According to 'TMZ,' Gibson was apprehended in Fulton County for not paying $10,000 a month Monday. The singer, who divorced his first wife Samantha Lee back in 2020, had been gridlocked in a heated child support dispute ever since.

Gibson, 45, had alluded to his potential arrest on Sunday in an Instagram statement.

"We are APPEALING (sic) ALL OF HIS RULINGS AND ALREADY HAVE TRIED TO GET THIS JUDGE THROWN OFF THE BENCH TWICE," the 'Fast & Furious' actor said. "The second time we tried to get him recused from the bench. [ He actually denied his own request to be thrown off the bench] ...imagine that???"

The California native reportedly refused to pay $10K because he believes the judge illegally altered his prenup and retroactively increased his required child support payments. Gibson has been paying his ex-wife $2,200 per month in child support — significantly below what the court has ordered him to pay now.

In the deleted Instagram post, he went on to accuse the judge of being decidedly unfair with no basis, according to 'VIBE.'

"It's pretty clear that they hate my guts, but I must remind them and everything about my life and my success. I've worked my a*s off since I was 14 years old to get here. #FamilyLawCourts are the WORST TOWARDS FATHERS," he added.

Tyrese, who was found in contempt of the court, was handcuffed and taken out of the courtroom. Judge Kevin Farmer said the "Lately" crooner can avoid jail time if he pays the $73,000 to his ex-wife — including her legal fees.

Per 'TMZ' sources, Tyrese is currently making arrangements to pay the $73K.