Tyrese Gibson says he's had a one-sided feud with Ving Rhames since their 2001 film, "Baby Boy."

In the John Singleton-directed movie, Rhames played Melvin, the ex-convict boyfriend of the mother of Gibson's character Jody.

The coming-of-age drama film saw Gibson's character repeatedly clashing with Rhames' character, with Jody getting punched and put in a chokehold by Mel.

Their fights also caused tension between Jody and his mother (Adrienne-Joi Johnson), though the movie ultimately ended with him accepting Juanita's relationship with Mel.

Gibson admitted in a recent interview with the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast that there was no acting involved when he filmed the scenes of him fighting with Rhames' character.

The "Fast & Furious" star said filming with Rhames had been challenging because it reminded him of his real-life experience of being around his own mother's partners growing up.

Gibson confessed that Rhames "triggered him" during the shooting and that he has been unable to let go of his grudge against the actor since then.

"I was not acting in 'Baby Boy.' Ving Rhames definitely triggered the s**t out of me." Gibson said on the podcast.

"I don't like the n***a to this day. I swear to God, y'all think I'm playing," he continued.

Gibson claimed that his hatred of Rhames remains so strong that he still feels angry when he runs into the "Mission: Impossible" actor at awards shows and other events.

"I run into that to this day, bro, I don't give a f**k where we at, what clothes we got on, what we doing, what event. ... It could be the Golden Globes, I see that n***a across the room, I'll be like, 'Man, f**k that n***a right there,'" Gibson said.

Social media users weighed in on Gibson's decades-long hatred for Rhames, with some saying they weren't surprised because of how "real" their acting seemed in "Baby Boy."

"That chokehold was a [little] too real," one user commented on a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk from the podcast interview

"All of these actors in this movie all day the same thing, they were so deep in it they weren't even acting anymore. They became those characters, and Jody felt that headlock," another noted.

"Some actors play their role so well, you start thinking that might really be their personality in real life," a third comment read.

Some expressed sympathy for Gibson, with one person commenting that Rhames "traumatized that man."

"He was not acting," another quipped. "That man is Jody playing Tyrese."

A different user joked that Rhames "definitely licked his head just to get him more upset," referencing a scene from the film.

Others said they plan to watch "Baby Boy" again after learning that Gibson was showing his true feelings for Rhames in the film.

"Let me go rewatch with this new information," wrote one user.