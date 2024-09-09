Acclaimed actor James Earl Jones has died.

He was 93.

His reps at Independent Artist Group confirmed the news to 'Deadline' on Monday. No cause of death was provided.

Per the outlet, the 'Coming To America' and 'Field of Dreams' star died this morning at his home in Dutchess County, New York.

He is one of the few celebrities to have won the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony).

Aside from his legendary seven-decade career, he became known for his distinctive baritone voice both onstage and screen.

The Arkabutla, Mississippi, native had a stutter since childhood.

"As a small child, I would communicate to my family, or at least those who didn't mind being embarrassed by my stutter or my being embarrassed," he told the 'Daily Mail' in March 2010. "I did communicate with the animals quite freely, but then that's calling the hogs, the cows, the chickens. They don't care how you sound, they just want to hear your voice."

He also served in the United States Army during the Korean War before pursuing an acting career. After graduating from the University of Michigan in 1955, he moved to New York City — just as his father, Robert Earl Jones, had done years earlier to also break into acting.

He made his debut on Broadway in 1957 in 'Sunrise at Campobello' before performing in several Shakespeare plays including 'Othello,' 'Hamlet,' and 'King Lear.'

Jones is described as "one of America's most distinguished and versatile" actors. The 'Los Angeles Times' called him "one of the greatest actors in American history."

In 1985, he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame, and honored with the National Medal of Arts in 1992. He received the Kennedy Center Honor in 2002, the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2009, and the Honorary Academy Award in 2011.

Jones was married twice, first to singer Julienne Marie from 1968 to 1972. He married Cecilia Hart, who died in 2016 from ovarian cancer.

He is survived by his son Flynn, also an actor, per 'The Guardian.'

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.