"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Gidget" star James Darren has died. He was 88.

The actor and singer's son, Jim Moret, said Darren died in his sleep at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday, according to TMZ.

The official cause of death has not been disclosed. But according to Moret, the "T.J. Hooker" actor was being treated for heart issues at Cedars-Sinai's cardiac unit when he passed away.

Darren had gone to the hospital to undergo aortic valve replacement surgery, but the procedure didn't push through as doctors believed he was too weak for it.

Darren was sent home from the hospital but had to be brought back later.

"I always thought he would pull through because he was so cool. He was always cool," Moret told The Hollywood Reporter of his father.

In a statement to Variety, he described Darren as "a good man" who was "very talented" and "forever young."

After news of his death broke, singer-songwriter Nancy Sinatra honored her close friend in an emotional post on X, formerly Twitter.

"One of my dearest, closest friends in all the world, of all my life has passed away," Sinatra wrote alongside a photo collage of the two. "Wishing him a fast (and) beautiful journey through the universe (and) beyond. Godspeed, sweet Jimmy. My heart is torn but full of love for Evy, Christian, Anthony (and) Jimmy Jr."

One of my dearest, closest friends in all the world, of all my life has passed away. Godfather to my daughter, AJ. Wishing him a fast & beautiful journey through the Universe & beyond. Godspeed, sweet Jimmy. My heart is torn but full of love for Evy, Christian, Anthony & Jimmy Jr pic.twitter.com/n3WxuLzlK8 — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 2, 2024

Darren rose to fame as the surfer Moondoggie in the 1959 teen movie, "Gidget," for which he also sang the title track.

He reprised his role in the film's two sequels, "Gidget Goes Hawaiian" and "Gidget Goes to Rome."

He went on to star in several more films, including "The Guns of Navarone," "All the Young Men," "The Gene Krupa Story" and "Because They're Young."

Darren was also known for his roles as police officer Jim Corrigan on "T.J. Hooker" -- where he appeared for 66 episodes from 1983 to 1986 -- as well as holographic lounge singer Vic Fontaine on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."

His other TV acting credits included "The Time Tunnel," "Love, American Style," "Fantasy Island" and "The Love Boat."

Darren later became a television director, working on shows such as "Beverly Hills, 90210," "Hunter," "Silk Stalkings," "Werewolf" and "Melrose Place."

He took on the role of the wealthy Tony Marlin on "Melrose Place," where he reunited with "T.J. Hooker" co-star Heather Locklear.

Aside from acting, Darren also had a successful music career that included a gold record with 1961's "Goodbye Cruel World" and at least 14 albums.

Darren is survived by his wife Evy, sons Jim Moret, Christian Darren and Tony Darren, as well as five grandchildren.