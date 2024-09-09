Rich Homie Quan's girlfriend Amber Williams is speaking out for the first time on the rapper's death.

Rich Homie Quan, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, was pronounced dead Thursday morning, shortly after his longtime girlfriend found him unresponsive on the couch in their home in Atlanta. He was 34.

On Saturday, Williams took to her Instagram Stories to post her first statement since his passing.

She thanked everyone who reached out to her following her boyfriend's death and shared that the "pain" of losing Rich Homie Quan was "unbearable"

"I'm traumatized from a moment that'll forever be in my head," Williams wrote, according to a screenshot obtained by The Shade Room.

Williams then seemingly responded to Erica Banks and several other women who shared intimate photos and videos of them and Rich Homie Quan after his tragic passing.

"I have nothing to prove because my love for my other half was ALWAYS shown, I had nothing to hide," she wrote. "Please respect me and the family at this time."

She went on to express how "heartbroken" she was over Rich Homie Quan's death.

"Our house is no longer a home," Williams wrote. "I'm completely heartbroken. 15 years gone. I'll never be the same. This is a complete nightmare. We never could let go, but you didn't have to leave me like this."

Social media users praised Williams for her statement and rallied behind her as she faced judgment and criticism over her relationship with Rich Homie Quan.

"Heavy on the 'I have nothing to prove,'" one person commented.

"'I had nothing to hide' was very loud, very 'Girl, don't ever play with me like that again,'" another quipped.

"I felt that," a third user responded, referring to Williams' "nothing to prove" declaration. "And it was directed to who it applied. Period."

A fourth person praised her, writing: "You see how she waited to make an official statement and didn't do the most? Very classy, very thoughtful, very much wife who doesn't have to prove a point to the world, very demure."

"This was definitely the girlfriend that he showed, always!! Yeah, put some respect on her name!!" another commented.

Another wrote, "Erica Banks, you SEE THIS!"

Hours after the rapper's death Thursday, Banks took to Instagram to pay tribute to Rich Homie Quan by sharing footage of him kissing and getting cozy with her.

She also shared in the now-deleted post a purported screenshot of a message showing him confessing his love for her.

A woman who goes by @biggbritt13 on Instagram also posted photos of Rich Homie Quan kissing her and called him her "everything."

At least two other women have shared similar content since Rich Homie Quan's death.

Rich Homie Quan's official cause of death has not been announced. An autopy was performed Friday.