Jennifer Lopez is ready to leave behind the love she once had for Ben Affleck, her soon-to-be ex-husband, and possibly her tattoo.

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer shared a series of eye-catching selfies online, and fans quickly noticed something missing — the tattoo above her left rib cage. The ink, a symbol of their love, featured an infinity sign with the names "Jennifer" and "Ben" in cursive, pierced by an arrow, but it was absent during the premiere of their new film, 'Unstoppable,' at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival (TIFF).

Rumors started swirling when fans spotted Lopez on the red carpet in a barely there Tamara Ralph gown, which revealed part of her midsection where the tattoo should have been. The dress, designed with side cutouts, seemed to highlight the missing ink, leading many to believe her outfit was chosen to make a statement.

Jennifer Lopez appears to have covered up her Ben Affleck tattoo for the TIFF event. pic.twitter.com/8bVBceMEqb — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 6, 2024

It's not clear whether the tattoo was removed or concealed with makeup, but its absence didn't go unnoticed. Fans quickly took to social media, offering their thoughts on what this could mean.

"We get it Jennifer Lopez, you're happy now, but these pictures aren't affecting Ben. It's giving thirsty," one social media user posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Another fan speculated, "I think she has really good make up as I can see a faint outline in one of the photos."

In February 2023, Lopez, 55, and Affleck celebrated Valentine's Day by getting matching tattoos. Lopez's infinity symbol tattoo was paired with Affleck's design, featuring two crossed arrows with the letters "J" and "B."

The 'Atlas' actress told 'PEOPLE' she "felt good" in the silver metallic dress, which she initially debated wearing.

"There was a discussion about whether I should or shouldn't. And I was like, f**k it," she laughed.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, on August 20, ending their two-year marriage.