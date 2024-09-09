Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon have seemingly debunked rumors of bad blood between them amid her divorce from his best friend, Ben Affleck.

Reports previously claimed Damon allegedly warned Affleck about rekindling his romance with Lopez before they tied the knot in 2022.

But new photos from the Toronto International Film Festival seemingly showed a different story.

Lopez and Damon were photographed holding hands while engaging in an intimate conversation at the film festival Friday.

In photos published by Page Six, Lopez and Damon clasped hands and sat together at an afterparty following the premiere of their new movie "Unstoppable."

An unnamed eyewitness told People that the pair talked for more than 20 minutes during the celebration held at Epoch Bar & Kitchen Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton in Toronto.

The conversation reportedly began after Damon joined the "On the Floor" singer at the table where she'd been sitting with his wife Luciana Barroso and Lopez's "Unstoppable" co-star Don Cheadle.

"Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation," the eyewitness said.

No details about Lopez and Damon's conversation have been reported.

In addition to starring in the film, Lopez co-produced "Unstoppable" alongside Damon and Affleck's company, Artists Equity.

However, Affleck was a no-show at the film's premiere and afterparty.

He was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday, rocking a suit and sunglasses.

Earlier that day, Lopez also posed for photos with Damon and fellow cast members Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale and Cheadle on the red carpet at TIFF 2024.

During the premiere, Lopez turned heads in a Tamara Ralph gown that featured open sides tied together with black velvet bows.

The "Unstoppable" premiere marked Lopez's first red carpet appearance since filing for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage.