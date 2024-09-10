Beyoncé is standing on her choice to not release official music videos for her latest works.

The Houston, Texas, native says that it simply isn't necessary at this point in her artistry. In addition to mentioning her creative endeavors, she maintains that the music speaks for itself.

The mom of three expressed her decision in a new cover story for 'GQ,' where she explained why she has the controversial opinion.

"I thought it was important that during a time where all we see is visuals, that the world can focus on the voice... The music is so rich in history and instrumentation. It takes months to digest, research and understand. The music needed space to breathe on its own," the decorated songstress stated.

The "Crazy in Love" songstress explained that she's not interested in any added visuals taking away from the "quality" of her work, adding that much of her creativity comes when it comes to her film and tours.

"The music is enough. The fans from all over the world became the visual. We all got the visual on tour. We then got more visuals from my film," Beyoncé said.

'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,' a documentary concert film written, directed, and produced by Beyoncé, was released on December 1, 2023 in movie theaters. Similar to 'Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé '(2019), the doc chronicles the development and execution of her 2023 Renaissance World tour.

The documentary raked in over $44 million at the box office. The "Texas Hold 'Em" megastar has also released a plethora of visualizers for her hits from "Renaissance" and "Cowboy Carter."

Despite dropping her debut album within the country scene, fans were shocked to see that she had been snubbed at the 2024 CMA Awards. 'TMZ' reported that the singer hadn't received one nomination in the genre, despite soaring to No.1 on the charts.

According to 'Billboard', not only did her latesy body of work reach number one, it remained at the top of the chart for nearly two weeks.

Other categories the iconic singer charted included Americana/Folk, Top Album Sales, and Hot 100, in addition to setting records on both Spotify and Amazon Music.