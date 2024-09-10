Disgraced former film producer Harvey Weinstein is reportedly in a New York hospital for emergency heart surgery.

Weinstein's lawyers told 'BBC News' that the 72-year-old was taken from Rikers Island and admitted into Bellevue Hospital, although further information was not provided.

Per the media outlet, the film scion has been suffering from multiple health conditions, including chest pains.

'ENSTARZ' previously reported of the sex offender's "serious health issues" back in May, as his defense attorney Diana Fabi Samson detailed he was being treated for conditions including recurring heart trouble, diabetes, and pneumonia.

However, Samson stated that Weinstein was "holding up as well as can be expected under the circumstances" at that time.

Weinstein — known for his works including 'Pulp Fiction' (1994), 'Shakespeare In Love' (1998), and 'Gangs of New York' (2002) — was convicted of rape and sexual assault back in 2020 before being put behind bars for 23 years.

Regarding the overturned rape conviction from 2020, Weinstein reportedly gained "relief and hope" from the appeals ruling, but knows he faces a larger prison term due to his California case.

"His spirits are up, but he also knows he has a long, long trip ahead of him," his publicist Juda Engelmeyer explained. "He knows that he won't be getting out soon." On April 25, Weinstein's ruling was reversed citing that the judge on the case made a series of errors that prevented a fair trial, resulting in his 2020 charges being dropped.

The convicted felon has also been sentenced to 16 years in prison in a separate rape trial in California, which per 'BBC' he's working to overturn. He was convicted of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a former aspiring actress, in 2013.

Per the news outlet, more than 100 people have made rape and misconduct allegations about Weinstein dating back to the late 1970s.

Per the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, a retrial could happen as soon as this fall.