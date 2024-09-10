Bruce Willis was recently spotted taking a drive in California alongside bodyguards following reports of his ongoing health battles.

The retired legendary actor was seen sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle while wearing a collared shirt with gray stripes and a black baseball cap on Sunday, September 8.

According to 'AOL,' Willis, 69, was out and about despite scorching temperatures in the area reaching a whopping 107 degrees.

"#BruceWillis Makes Rare Public Appearance Amid Aphasia Battle Details HERE also get More news #hiphop," a fan on Twitter, now X, posted of the celeb sighting.

The 'Pulp Fiction' star, and devoted father of five daughters, is reportedly battling aphasia, which his family revealed back in March of 2022.

According to 'Mayo Clinic,' aphasia is a disorder that affects how you communicate. Per the health hub, the condition typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or head injury. It may also happen gradually from a slow-growing tumor or degenerative disease.

The Academy Award-winning actor's family revealed in February 2023 that he had frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which reportedly comes with speaking and writing challenges. "As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," his family said at that time.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces," they added. "While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

The actor's elder daughter Rumer Willis admitted that she loves to see Willis in his grandfather era, despite his ongoing health issues. "He's a girl dad, through and through. I saw him with my sisters, my little sisters. So you're seeing that all come back again," she said on 'TODAY' in May of her famous father.

The Germany-born actor shares Mabel Ray, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with his wife Emma Heming Willis, 46. He also has three adult daughters; Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, with his ex-wife actress Demi Moore.