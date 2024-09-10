Former NFL player Kroy Biermann opened up about his estranged wife Kim Zolciak and how he "will no longer stay silent."

Biermann took to Instagram Tuesday to express his frustration with his divorce and soon-to-be ex-wife.

"I will never stop praying for her, but I will no longer stay silent. I was isolated, imprisoned, and silenced for almost 13 years. What's been mentioned in motions is only the tip of the iceberg. ... you are witnessing narcissistic shaming abuse," he wrote.

'The Ring Didn't Mean A Thing' singer claimed Biermann "has not paid a bill" in their marital home, but "Brielle [Kim's oldest daughter] has helped more than he has" to 'TMZ' Monday. "I'm the one who pays all the bills. All the kids' clothes, all the school clothes, most of the food."

She was defending herself after declining a $3.5 million offer on their home — which is valued at $5.5 million.

Zolciak and the former Atlanta Falcons' linebacker appeared on Bravo's 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta.'

According to 'ET,' the two filed for divorce a few days apart from each other. Biermann, 38, filed on May 5th, 2023, and Zolciak filed on May 8th, 2023.

The divorce filing was dropped in July 2023, but Biermann filed a second time just a month later in August. The divorce proceedings are still on-going.

A source shared with the outlet that, "Kim and Kroy are back together but have a lot of work to do on their marriage. The couple's public split had them each making negative claims about the other, and it's been tough for them to deal with that."

"It's just a game [to Kroy]. He said if I ever divorced him, he would destroy me publicly," Zolciak alleged, per 'US Weekly.'

Biermann and Zolciak, 46, who married on 11/11/2011, are parents to six children; Brielle, Ariana, K.J., Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane.