Frankie Beverly, the legendary soul singer and founder of funk band Maze, has died.

He was 77.

His family announced his death in an Instagram post Wednesday morning.

"Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way," the statement read. "This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly."

"He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends. Love one another as he would want that for us all," the post concluded.

According to his family, he died on Tuesday, September 10. His cause of death has not been revealed.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native's music career began in the 1960s with his doo-wop band The Blenders. He would later form a soul group called The Butlers.

Beverly formed the funk band Maze in 1970 before moving to the San Francisco Bay Area. Marvin Gaye — a fan of Beverly's sound, invited them to tour as his opening act, according to 'Fox 5.' In 1977, Maze released their debut album, 'Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly,' which included the hits "Happy Feelings" (1977), and "While I'm Alone" (1977). The band's other hits include "Before I Let Go" (1981) and "We Are One" (1983).

After 50 years of performances, Beverly, born Howard Stanley Beverly, performed his final concert on July 6 in Philadelphia at the Dell Music Center, where he had performed for decades.