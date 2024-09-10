Peter Renaday, the original voice of Master Splinter on 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,' has died.

He was 89.

According to 'TMZ,' Renaday was found dead in his home on Sunday. Authorities were conducting a welfare check at his Burbank, California, home.

Renaday's niece, Mindy Zachary, told the outlet that the air conditioning in his home was not working amid rising temperatures in a recent heatwave in Los Angeles. The family suspects his death was of natural causes, per the outlet, and declined further investigating.

Fans of Peter Renaday took to social media to praise the performer and mourn his loss.

One grieving fan wrote on Twitter, now called X, "Peter Renaday, our beloved 1987 Master Splinter, has passed away let's take this opportunity to celebrate the life of such beloved actor who delighted us for nearly a century!" Another penned, "Man, I'm sad."

Others acknowledged the shocking number of celebrity deaths that occurred recently.

"Cheese & Crackers! Not only have we lost James Earl Jones but we also lost Peter Renaday as well. why are we losing so many legends this year? RIP." Another echoed the sentiment, saying, "You gotta be kidding me right now, First James Earl Jones, then Emi Shinohara, and now Peter Renaday is gone too? This is truly a Heartbreaking week right now...RIP Legend." A third addressed the year 2024 directly asking, "Bob Newhart, James Earl Jones, and now Peter Renaday. Hasn't 2024 taken enough from us already?"

In 1987, Renaday was first cast as Hamato Yoshi/Splinter, the wise mutant rat who mentored the 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.' The Louisiana native voiced Splinter until the show's finale in 1996, and reprised the role in 'TMNT: Coming Out of Their Shells' concert recorded in 1990.

Renaday also voiced Abraham Lincoln in The Hall of Presidents and Henry and Max in Country Bear Jamboree at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

Peter Renaday's near 60-year career spanned across various mediums including television, films, and video games. His wife, Flo Daniels, died in 2011 after 32 years of marriage.