Elon Musk's daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson slammed her father's now viral tweet about impregnating Taylor Swift after the singer publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as a bunch of "heinous incel nonsense."

After Tuesday's debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, Swift made her endorsement for Harris public via an Instagram post. Not long after, Musk had some choice words for her, saying:

"Fine Taylor ... you win ... I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life."

Swift has not responded, but that hasn't stopped the internet from reacting. People are calling Musk a "creep" and "weirdo" for "openly sexually harassing Taylor Swift." Now, it seems like his daughter may have just commented on it too.

Musk's 20-year-old daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, who is transgender, expressed she was happy about Swift's endorsement of Harris and urged people to vote for Harris.

"The timing for the Taylor Swift endorsement of Kamala Harris honestly could not have been better," Wilson wrote. "Can't wait to see the Swifties at the polls! Vote blue."

In a follow-up to her first Threads post, she acknowledged she had seen "the tweet," seemingly in reference to Musk's tweet.

"Heinous incel nonsense is in fact heinous incel nonsense," Wilson wrote. "I don't really have anything to add to it, it's just abhorrent. That much is obvious and if you don't see how then you're part of the problem. I would just like to say to my audience members, don't let people talk to you like that. It's disgusting, it's belittling and incredibly sexist. You deserve better."

To end things, Wilson wrote: "I really am not the biggest fan of this subject. I am my own person with my own name after all. However, I just feel like that had to be said even if it's incredibly self-evident. Cheers."

Here's what people are saying about the matter:

