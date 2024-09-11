Celebrities voiced their opinions about Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' heated debate, casting their support for their chosen candidate.

Tuesday's debate was a historic event following an unconventional election season. The 2024 race began between President Joe Biden and former President Trump, but took a turn after their first debate when Biden withdrew his candidacy and gave his support to his vice president.

Trump and Harris, 59, addressed a wide range of issues from abortion to the U.S. economy to immigration — sans a live audience. Many celebrities took to Twitter, now known as X, to provide their feedback.

Taylor Swift officially endorsed Kamala Harris on social media.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Waltz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

Rapper Big Boi asked his 1.3 million followers: "How do you feel about this Debate so far?"

He also posted a thinking face emoji during the faceoff.

🤔 — Big Boi (@BigBoi) September 11, 2024

Roseanne Barr also took to X, writing how "Tonight we saw a man being the same man he's been for the entirety of his life against a politician that flip flops and lies and poorly acts. Not one tweet tonight, even from the DNC or one of her bots has spoke on Kamala's 'authenticity'."

Tonight we saw a man being the same man he’s been for the entirety of his life against a politician that flip

flops and lies and poorly acts. Not one tweet tonight, even from the DNC or

one of her bots has spoke on Kamala’s “authenticity”. They will gaslight all of us but don’t… — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) September 11, 2024

Kamala is a terrible actor — Lil Pump (@lilpump) September 11, 2024

Pet Shop Boys better stay inside and lock the doors. You too Snoop Dogg. And Pitbull. — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) September 11, 2024

Tuesday's debate was the first between Trump and Harris, but according to 'ABC News,' Harris' campaign is challenging Trump to a rematch.

This request came from the vice president only an hour after the end of last night's debate. This challenge was released by way of an email from Vice President Harris's campaign team.

"Under the bright lights, the American people got to see the choice they will face this fall at the ballot box: between moving forward with Kamala Harris, or going backwards with Trump. That's what they saw tonight and what they should see at a second debate in October," the emailed statement read. "Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?"

However, former President Trump is not jumping at the opportunity to debate with Harris again.

Shortly after, Trump spoke to Sean Hannity in an interview about his thoughts regarding a proposed round two.

"Well, I don't know. I have to think about it, but if you won the debate, I sort of think maybe I shouldn't do it. Why should I do another debate? She immediately said, 'We want another.' That's, you know, what happens when you lose you immediately want to do a rematch."