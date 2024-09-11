Swifties are unapologetically clapping back at Elon Musk after a comment he made to Taylor Swift which fans deem was "creepy and weird."

In a bizarre post on what Musk calls his "free speech" app, X, the Tesla tech tycoon responded to Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris with an arguably unsettling remark, prompting the 'Bad Blood' singer's community to pounce.

After the highly-anticipated 2024 presidential debate hosted by 'ABC' Tuesday, the Eras Tour queen took to social media to publicly voice her sentiments on the debate, before ultimately announcing her endorsement for Harris — which she signed, "Childless Cat Lady."

"Fine Taylor ... you win ... I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life," Musk, 53, penned on X early Wednesday. The blunt post, which went on to receive over 50 million views in less than 24 hours, summoned the Swifties within minutes.

"Elon responding to tonight by telling Taylor Swift he'll impregnate her is peak weirdo and creeper behavior," one user responded in a repost of the "cringe" comment. "Elon showing the world that he's a misogynistic pig. Elon never fails to show the world who he really is," a second user replied. "Taylor wants precisely nothing to do with you," a third added.

It still remains unclear as to whether Musk — who currently fathers 12 children — appeared to be jokingly offering one of his own children to the pop star, or whether he was pitching to impregnate her himself. Either way, fans were put off by the jarring post.

The Space X billionaire's comments came hours after Swift, 34, wrote a lengthy post in response to the debate between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," she boldly stated.

"I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," Swift stated.

"I've done my research, and I've made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make," she added. The Grammy Award winning artist also mentioned that she values Harris' support for the LGBTQ+ community, In vitro fertilization (IVF), and "a woman's right to her own body."

In addition to speaking quite candidly about her opinions on the 2024 presidency, the singer signed her open letter: "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady" — which Musk apparently had a field day with.

Donald Trump, 78, and Kamala Harris, 59, faced off in their first official debate September 10 from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The debate lasted for approximately 90 minutes.

Now, according to 'CBS News,' Harris' campaign team challenged Trump to a second debate, one he feels "less inclined" to participate in.