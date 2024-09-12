Sharelle Rosado confessed that she cheated on her first husband with her current fiancé Chad "Ochocino" Johnson.

Rosado, who starred in Netflix's 'Selling Tampa,' a spin-off of 'Selling Sunset' for one season, made the startling confession on her podcast 'Humble Baddies.'

During the episode, which was posted on YouTube on August 26, she stated plainly how she "actually cheated on my ex-husband with Chad. I wouldn't say cheat because I mentally checked out. I was done."

While now happily engaged to 46-year-old Johnson, she says she regrets her actions.

"At the age I'm at now, I felt like it was wrong because I should have ended that relationship fully. I was younger and at that time I was focused on myself and trying to get over everything that I went through and if I would go back I probably wouldn't have did what I did but it happened," Rosado said. "I can't go back and change it."

Rumors of tensions between the former Cincinnati Bengal wide receiver and Rosado between to surface after a recent episode of 'Nightcap' with Shannon Sharpe. Johnson alluded to some troubles in their relationship at home, saying how the real estate broker "be talking to me crazy, like, raising her voice at me, and it's all 'cause she, like, the breadwinner. Like, she talk to me any kind of way."

"He lying," Rosado replied. "At the end of the day our love overpowers everything and we have a great family. We have great support and that's all that matters."

One fan commented on a clip shared to TikTok, "She's been a lot more vocal and open nowadays. Wonder if she's about to checkout of her relationship with Ocho."

The ex-NFL player proposed to Rosado in January 2023 after she admittedly "slid" in Johnson's DMs on Instagram. They went public with their romance in November 2020. The pair announced they were expecting their first baby together the following year, according to 'PEOPLE.' Serenity was born in January 2022.