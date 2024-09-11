Jesse Williams is alleging his ex-wife is preventing him from seeing his children.

The former 'Grey's Anatomy' actor is fighting for a 50-50 custody arrangement, according to 'TMZ.' Williams and his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, got married in 2012 and share two children; a son, 10, and a daughter, 9.

Williams, 43, alleges that he is not able to see his children frequently, but only a couple of times during the school year.

Furthermore, Williams alleged that while he is talking to them on FaceTime, his ex-wife would consistently interrupt the calls, ensuring that he does not have a lot of time to speak with them. He also attests that she intentionally schedules vacations as a means of keeping them physically separated.

"Causing drama and trying to fracture our children's experiences with me is far more important to Aryn than their peace, health, and happiness," said court documents obtained by 'TMZ.' Aryn Drake-Lee, as is shown in court documents, does not appear open to an equal custody arrangement between the two parties.

The film director and activist says he wants more than the one or two overnight stays he gets with them during the school year, per the outlet. A judge had previously ordered the ex-lovebirds to work things out in mediation.

The Chicago native and Drake-Lee met when she was a school teacher in New York City, according to 'PEOPLE.' They wed in September 2012 after five years together.

Relationships problems reportedly began when Williams made his big break in the entertainment industry. A source told 'Page Six' in 2017 how Drake-Lee "poured money into this relationship and sacrificed her life for him, and now he wants to go out and be the hot single Hollywood guy."

Williams was also linked with actress Minka Kelly around 2017, sparking rumors of infidelity.