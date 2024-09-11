Donald Glover is postponing his North American tour dates due to reported concerns with his physical health.

According to his announcement on social media, it appears the "Redbone" musician will have to reschedule the remainder of his tour, however, all tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates once they are rescheduled.

The 40-year-old canceled the highly-anticipated concerts citing his need to focus on his physical health. The comment left fans concerned, yet glad that he was taking his health seriously.

"Hey everyone. Unfortunately I have to postpone the rest of the North American tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. Hold onto your tickets," the 'Atlanta' star penned on Twitter, now X.

"ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in North America when they are rescheduled. Thanks for the privacy. Thanks for the support. Thanks for the love," he concluded.

Glover's post penned Monday received 1.4 million views, including a multitude of supportive fans who gathered that health is wealth. "Get better soon Donald. Take all the time that you need," an empathetic fan replied. "Bruh, I bought a whole [...] plane ticket, rented an air bnb," a second quipped.

"Wishing a speedy recovery for you man but [...] I had to take off a month in advance just for the day off, would've been better off just canceling the shows so I can get my $500 back," a fan wrote, who appears to be both empathetic yet disappointed.

The string of shows will mark the final Childish Gambino tour — which was scheduled to hit Austin before heading to the West Coast and the Midwest, before its final stop on October 3 in Chicago.

Gambino may be taking a rest from the tour, but the stage name may be gone for good.

The California native told 'The New York Times' that the stage name was no longer fulfilling. "I just felt like I didn't need to build in this way anymore," he added.

Rescheduled tour dates have yet to be announced.