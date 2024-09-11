Country singer Joshua Ray Walker is doing his best to stay hopeful as he continues his fight against cancer.

"Hey y'all! I've got some good and bad news to share. The good news is I've finished my chemo!" the 33-year-old wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. "It was incredibly challenging, but I can't thank y'all enough for your support. My body responded fairly well, and I've started regaining strength and building back my immune system."

However, after scans were completed, Walker revealed that "multiple nodes of varying sizes" were detected in both of his lungs.

"Before starting chemo, I was told I had a 90% chance of clear results afterward. So, finding new growth in a new organ was something I wasn't ready for," he explained. "This means my cancer will likely be reclassified as stage 4. I'll be having a lung biopsy and starting radiation soon."

Walker — known for hits like "Voices" (2020) and "Lot Lizard" (2019) — is now waiting to meet with a radiology oncologist as he is determined to keep fighting.

"The odds have changed, but I'm not sharing them right now. It feels too negative," he shared. "I'll let y'all know once I beat them. I've always lived life to the fullest and that's not going to stop now."

Despite his health battle, Walker admits that his instinct in tough times is to "figure out how to survive financially."

Read more: Kate Middleton Makes Rare Statement Congratulating The New UK Chief Scout Amid Cancer Battle

"I tend to work harder to ensure my loved ones and I have what we need, but that makes it difficult to rest when life's problems aren't just about money," he said. "I'm starting a GoFundMe to allow me to focus fully on my health and relationships during this important time."

He ended his message by thanking everyone for their "love and support."

In January, Walker revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer after surgery and would begin six months of chemotherapy.

As of this writing, the Dallas, Texas, raised singer's GoFundMe has raised over $65,000 of his $300,000 goal.