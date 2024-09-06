Kate Middleton took to social media to congratulate Dwayne Fields for becoming the new UK Chief Scout.

Dwayne Fields will take on the role of UK Chief Scout after Bear Grylls held the position since July 2009. To commemorate Fields' new position, the Princess of Wales posted a congratulatory message on her Instagram Story Friday.

"Delighted to welcome @dwaynefields as the new UK Chief Scout. The Scouts is such an incredible organization, teaching #SkillsForLife and making a huge difference to young people across the country," she wrote in the statement. "Looking forward to working with you! C."

The 11th UK Chief Scout is an experienced explorer. He's the first Black Briton to visit the North Pole.

"I was first introduced to Scouts at the age of 7," he said. "I've been so lucky that I've managed to take young people on expeditions right across the world, but right here in the Scout groups and HQs right across this country is where Scouting lives."

"I will do everything I can to help every single community up and down the country, learn those important skills for life. I can't wait to get started," he promised.

The TV presenter's predecessor, Bear Grylls, 50, and the youngest ever UK Chief Scout to be appointed, shared his support for Fields.

"So wonderful to see," Grylls, real name Edward Michael Grylls OBE commented on the Instagram post Friday. "Dwayne will be incredible I am sure and Scouts will continue to thrive and soar... it's been the honor of my life."

In March, Kate, 42, announced her cancer diagnosis. Her public appearances had become less frequent and her online presence limited, aside from a Photoshop faux pas on Mother's Day in March. She also reappeared in August during the Olympics.