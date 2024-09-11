Stevie Nicks has encouraged her fans to register to vote ahead of the upcoming election, echoing an earlier message Taylor Swift shared when she formally endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Although Nicks did not endorse any specific candidate, her message emphasized the significance of civic engagement in the election.

"As my friend @taylorswift13 so eloquently stated, now is the time to research and choose the candidate that speaks to you and your beliefs," Nicks posted on X, formerly Twitter, Tuesday. "Only 54 days left until the election. Make sure you are registered to vote! Your vote in this election may be one of the most important things you ever do."

Nicks, known for her mystical presence and influential role in Fleetwood Mac, signed the post "Childless Dog Lady," referencing her Chinese crested dog Lily.

The post subtly echoed Swift's own viral endorsement on Instagram, which was signed "Childless Cat Lady" and featured the pop star cradling her cat Benjamin Button.