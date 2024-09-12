A post on X, formerly Twitter, from Lil Tay's verified account said there was "devastating news" concerning the 17-year-old.

A year after her social media was hacked in a death hoax, Lil Tay's accounts shared new messages suggesting the artist may be in danger. On Wednesday, September 11, updates were posted to both her Instagram and X accounts, hinting at troubling news for the "Sucker 4 Green" performer.

"We have devastating news regarding tay," read a post shared on her X account that morning to her 190K followers.

we have devastating news regarding tay — Lil Tay (@LilTaybepoppin) September 11, 2024

Later that day, another message followed: "please pray for tay. we will be updating you as more information becomes available."

please pray for tay.



we will be updating you as more information becomes available. — Lil Tay (@LilTaybepoppin) September 11, 2024

An additional update posted Thursday afternoon revealed that Lil Tay is currently in the ICU in serious condition.

A second photo was shared inside of a hospital.

No further updates have been provided, but the situation mirrors the false death announcement from August 2023. At that time, a message appeared on her Instagram, claiming Lil Tay, whose real name is Claire Hope, and her brother Jason Tian had died. 'TMZ' later clarified that her account had been hacked and used to spread false information.

In a statement after the hoax, Lil Tay said, "I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say."

Following the hack, Lil Tay blamed her father, Christopher Hope, and her reported former manager, Harry Tsang. However, Tsang denied any involvement, accusing the other parties of spreading the misinformation to push a fraudulent cryptocurrency associated with Lil Tay.

In a November interview with 'Rolling Stone,' Tay supported her brother. "There's always going to be conspiracy theories," she said. "If you want to make conspiracy theories, I can't stop you."