Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly announced her engagement to British Olympic gold medal swimmer Adam Peaty.

"I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still [remember] how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you," Holly, 24, wrote in an Instagram post Thursday, alongside photos of her engagement ring.

"Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen, and happier than ever. I love you & I cannot wait to be your wife," Holly continued.

She also expressed her excitement about becoming part of Peaty's son George's life, adding, "I promise to always be there with you and George, I'm so [grateful] to be in his life and I cannot wait for more."

Holly ended her post by saying, "Everything is better with you. Everything has been better since you. Here's to forever."

The couple, who met in 2021 when Peaty and Holly's sister Tilly competed on 'Strictly Come Dancing,' have been together for three years. Tilly, 22, shared her excitement in the comments: "Couldn't be happier for you both!! I love you guys."

Peaty, 29, is a two-time Olympic champion, winning gold in the men's 100m breaststroke at both the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and he earned a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Holly is one of six children Gordon Ramsay shares with his wife, Tana. The Ramsay family welcomed their youngest child, Jesse James, in November 2023.