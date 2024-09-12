Britney Spears no longer has to pay child support to Kevin Federline, and the internet is thrilled.

Spears had been paying child support to Federline for the past 17 years, but after her youngest child with him turned 18, her monthly payments have come to an end. According to 'The Blast,' the pop music icon has paid Federline, 46, over five million dollars during their arrangement.

Spears and Federline started dating in 2004.

The two became engaged only a few short months after. Their wedding took place in 2004 when the two tied the knot in September. Moving quickly in their life and love, the pair also starred in their own reality show, 'Britney and Kevin: Chaotic,' on UPN in 2005.

The then-married couple had two children; Sean Preston, born in 2005, and Jayden James; born in 2006.

The birth of Jayden James came shortly before the couple's divorce. A major custody battle took place in which the "Lucky" singer lost custody of her children.

After her divorce was finalized in 2007, Spears began her 14-year long conservatorship, but maintained visitation rights of her children. Through her conservatorship and her freedom, the relationship between the two was continuously tense with battles over finances and custody.

Fans of the 41-year-old have taken to the internet to celebrate — and make jokes about the former dancer's loss of income from his ex-wife.

"Britney gonna make up a special dance in her living room for this," one fan wrote in reference to the recurring dance videos that Spears has posted online in recent years.

Britney gonna make up a special dance in her living room for this 😭 — CARDIA 🫵🏽 (@CCardib2) September 12, 2024

Another shared a meme of Spears in one of those aforementioned living room videos waving a magic wand. The caption reads, "Hip Hip Hooray!"

Hip hip hooray!!!! 👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/l6laYmf2ty — Lulu Jayne Paige 🎀 (@LuluJaynePaige) September 12, 2024

One fan posted a gif of Jennifer Coolidge from 'White Lotus' giving a cheers with the words, "Wee-hee!"

Another joked, "Hope he's been saving up! Love this for her."

Hope he been saving up! Love this for her — Jovi Mar 🎤 (@jovisounds) September 12, 2024

Several posts took jabs at both Federline and his current wife Victoria Prince. One poster wrote, "Yaaaaaaasss him and his low life wife can go get some jobs now!!"

Yaaaasss!! Him and his low life wife can go get some jobs now!! pic.twitter.com/SSpyMV0ksz — QUEEN Tink! 🔥 (@JRockij101) September 12, 2024

Another similarly joked, "Time to get a job Kevin!!!"

Time to get a job Kevin!!! — DumbAssX (@PplRStillStupid) September 12, 2024

Another social media user shared a clip from Denzel Washington's flick 'The Equalizer' with the caption: "The gravy train has ruined dry, Kevin... Whatcha gonna do???"

The gravy train has ruined dry, Kevin... Whatcha gonna do???pic.twitter.com/W7dEsDIs1Z — Anxie-tea 🍵 (@AmyBrownhouse) September 12, 2024

Another Twitter user posted a video of Spears saying, "You need to work beep." With the post, she included the hashtags, "#STREAMWORKBITCH #GETAJOBKFEDERLINE"

Fans of Spears are also working to push her song, "Work B***h" (2013), into the Billboard 100 in order to celebrate the occasion.