Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay are officially divorced, according to a report by 'TMZ'.

It appears the two have come to a settlement, according to documents obtained by the media outlet.

Customary for divorces within the state of New York, the details regarding the settlement — signed off by a judge Thursday — remain under wraps.

The Broadway star and his high school sweetheart first began dating in 2012 stemming back to their hometown in Maryland. Pursuing a career in theater, Slater embarked on a journey to New York City in order to further his acting career.

Striking big, Ethan, 32, would walk the carpet alongside his sweetheart in 2018 at the Tony awards, where the actor was nominated for his major contributions to the musical adaption of "Spongebob Squarepants."

Despite getting married and welcoming their first child four years later, it wouldn't stop Ethan from filing for divorce in 2023. The filing came after it was reported that he'd been canoodling with his 'Wicked' co-star Ariana Grande.

Per reports, the "Thank You, Next" songstress had recently parted ways from her husband, Dalton Gomez, early that year.

While the two were together, they made attempts to keep their romance out of the public eye. However, that changed in October 2023. 'TMZ' reported that the new lovebirds shared a candle light dinner — sprinkled with a bit of PDA — at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in NYC.

The bombshell pop vocalist, 31, also went on to support her new bae by attending the first performance of his Broadway revival 'Spamalot.' She reportedly addresses her divorce and new love endeavor on her seventh studio album 'Eternal Sunshine.'

We may be seeing more from the two, as 'Wicked' — starring both Ariana and Ethan, is set to premiere on the big screen on Thanksgiving weekend.