Ray J has seemingly documented the aftermath of an altercation which reportedly took place between him and estranged wife, Princess Love.

Now he's left reminding the children that he loves their mother, and the police won't be necessary.

In an Instagram video posted Friday morning, the reality TV star appears to record on a phone while he talks to his children in the background. In the video, with the camera facing the ceiling, the 43-year-old is heard consoling his children.

In what appears to be some sort of proof, in the three part video he is heard discussing with the children that they're "making a movie" and wants to make sure "everything is safe here."

"Dada never did nothing to anybody, right?" Ray J is heard asking his children in video clips obtained by 'The Shade Room.' "Mama never did nothing to me, Dada never did nothing to Mama, right? Everything is safe?"

The children, who are seemingly rattled, are heard responding with a coy, "Mhhmmm." The "One Wish" singer went on to get more specific. "Has Dada put hands on Mama or Mama put hands on Dada? No, right?" he asked, as the children agreed. "Ok so there's no reason to call the police, right?"

After the 'Love & Hip Hop Miami' star explained to the children that they were just making a movie, they continued to ask, "Can we go to your house?" Ray J responded, "Go get a sweater."

In follow up videos, Ray J states that his purpose in recording is to document what took place, and to prove that both the musician and his child's mother, Princess Love, love each other very much — revealing that they "just had an argument" but "it's a pretend thing."

"Just because somebody has a disagreement doesn't mean anything," Ray J stated. "Calling the police over a disagreement is loud. And I'm not with that. Okay? I love you, your mom loves you." In the last video slide, the R&B singer can be heard telling the children to ask their mom if they can leave.

In February, the former lovebirds were reportedly on the rocks, as it was revealed that Princess Love, 40, had filed for divorce — for the fourth time. The "Sexy Can I" songwriter and the mom of two married back in August 2016, and have since dismissed three divorce filings.

In June, Ray J — real name William Ray Norwood Jr., appeared on 'Club Shay Shay' where he continually confessed his love for his wife, claiming he's "never dating again," and "doesn't want to meet anyone" after their years-long relationship.