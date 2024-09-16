YSL Woody is sharing a prayer for jailed rapper Young Thug and his YSL RICO co-defendants after he appeared to "snitch," according to fellow YSL Co-founder, YSL Mondo.

Woody — real name Kenneth Copeland — has reportedly been cooperating with law enforcement in the viral RICO case against Young Thug and his YSL associates.

Mondo also took to social media to voice his frustration when he reposted a screenshot of Woody at the 'V-103' radio station saying: "ATLANTA IS DISGUSTING!! This is DISGUSTING!!! Y'all are really glorifying a F***IN SNITCHHHHHH."

Although Woody was a key witness in the case, he has admitted to "lying" on the stand multiple times, telling the prosecution whatever they wanted to hear in order to get the heat off himself, per the Hollywood media outlet.

When Woody was on the stand last month, he was asked about an incident which occurred outside ATL's Cascade skating rink. Woody admitted that he navigated the situation intentionally to get "them off him."

"Ok, so this [is] what happened. The police kept locking me up for whatever they could and they kept bringing up Thug's name. So, what I did was, to get them off of me, I said Thug did this and Thug did that because I knew he didn't do it. I knew in my mind that the police were never going to mess with him. So, it was easy for me to try to throw the blame onto him and get them off of me," he admitted, per 'Hollywood Unlocked.'

Per the outlet, he continued: "But, guess what I was doing? From all these years — I don't remember what I told them in the past — but, my whole motive was Thug did it because I knew he didn't do it and they couldn't lock him up, but they kept talking about, 'Thug, Thug, Thug.' So, guess what I'mma tell them? 'Yeah, yeah. What else [do] you want me to tell? He killed this person? Yeah, he did that.' Even right now. If I walk out this thing and the police stop me now and say, 'Hey, man. Give me something about Thug.' [...] I'm about to make something up about him again."

Lil Woody has a warrant out for his arrest, that is unrelated to the YSL case and is allegedly for a hit and run incident involving his four wheeler. pic.twitter.com/oJMx6zobiw — Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) September 16, 2024

Now, Woody is praying on social media, asking God to "touch the wicked" and "change their heart" in a social media post. He wrote about mistreatment in the justice system, corruption, and asked God to take over the situation in a post shared Sunday.

"I ask for forgiveness every day and I refuse to sit by and continue to watch us hurt each other. It has to stop at some point. So, Father, in Jesus' name, we pray that you take over this situation and protect us all from these wannabe Gods. #FREEJEFFERY," he wrote in the caption next to a picture of a smiling Young Thug, 33.

"Father God we need you now more than ever I pray that you answer our prayer and free Jeffery & co-defendants. The world has seen the treatment our justice system has done to us lock us up forced us to tell untruthful stories. The mistreatment is crazy. Wrong is wrong we have sympathy for all the victims and their families as kids bad choices are made and punishment is acceptable but this is a different story this is corruption this is madness and very personal," Woody added. "They have family that loves them and need them this isn't about justice it's about power and I pray that those who think they have more power than God realize the pain and suffering they are causing as well.

In the latest news regarding the trial, Lil Dee — real name Quindarius Zachary — was arrested last week on a material witness warrant, per 'Fox 5 Atlanta.'

Per the news outlet, Zachary was allegedly involved in a 2015 drive-by shooting alongside Damekion Garlington, a defendant in the YSL RICO trial.