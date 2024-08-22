Sean "Diddy" Combs has been revealed as one of the owners of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter back in October 2022 with the help of wealthy investors and loans from Wall Street banks but did not make public the list of entities who helped him acquire the social media site -- until now.

The newly unsealed document, cited by The Washington Post and TMZ, revealed that Combs owns a stake in X through his limited liability company Sean Combs Capital.

According to the outlets, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal al Saud and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey were also among the almost 100 stakeholders of X Holdings Corp.

X previously filed the document under seal following a lawsuit filed by former Twitter employees last year.

The ex-employees sued the platform for allegedly failing to pay the cost of legal arbitration.

The list of investors was made public following a motion filed by the nonprofit group Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on behalf of independent tech journalist Jacob Silverman.

Silverman previously explained the reason behind the motion in a blog post, writing that "people have a right to know who owns a company with such a prominent role in shaping public discourse, both in the United States and around the world."

It is unclear who currently holds shares in X and how much each entity invested.

But in November 2022, TMZ reported, citing anonymous sources close to the rapper, that Diddy pumped more than $10 million into Musk's takeover of the platform.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Diddy is estimated to be worth $800 million thanks to his record label Bad Boy Records music and acting careers, investments and business partnerships, including with liquor company Diageo.

According to the insiders, Combs allegedly wanted "a seat at the table" and believed in the SpaceX CEO's vision for Twitter, which Musk rebranded as X last year.

Months before Musk's acquisition, he and Diddy were spotted together at Dave Chappelle's show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Elon Musk, Gunna & Diddy at Dave Chappelle’s show last night‼️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/SkgnJp7Hwf — RapTV (@Rap) May 4, 2022

Musk and Combs also both attended Kanye West's "Donda 2" live listening event for fans at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, in February 2022.

Since then, however, Combs has faced numerous lawsuits accusing him of rape, sexual assault, violence, and sex trafficking, among many others.

The hip-hop mogul's homes were raided by federal agents in March as part of a sex trafficking probe.

Combs has not been charged with any crimes and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

However, he apologized publicly in May after surveillance footage surfaces showing him beating accuser and ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel in 2016.

"My behavior on that video is inexcusable," Diddy said in a video shared via Instagram. "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."