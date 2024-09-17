Miley Cyrus is being sued over her chart-topping, Grammy-winning hit "Flowers."

Just months after winning the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Flowers," Cyrus was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit accusing her of "intentionally copying" Bruno Mars' 2012 track, "When I Was Your Man," in the creation of her 2023 song, TMZ reported.

Tempo Music Investments, which claims to own a share of the copyright for Mars' No. 1 hit, filed the lawsuit against Cyrus.

Mars is not part of the lawsuit. He and Cyrus have not publicly addressed it.

The company claimed that Cyrus' song shares "many musical similarities" to "When I Was Your Man."

According to the lawsuit, these included the chorus, harmony, melody, chord progressions and lyrics of "Flowers."

"It is undeniable based on the combination and number of similarities between the two recordings that 'Flowers' would not exist without 'When I Was Your Man,'" the lawsuit stated.

Tempo Music is seeking money and asking a judge to ban Cyrus from distributing or performing her track.

Fans have long noticed the lyrical similarities between Mars' ballad and "Flowers," which is rumored to be about Cyrus' ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Some speculated "Flowers'" chorus is a response to "When I Was Your Man," whose lyrics include: "I should've bought you flowers... take you to every party, 'cause all you wanted to dance."

In her track, Cyrus sings in the chorus, "I can buy myself flowers... I can take myself dancing."

However, regardless of whether or not it references Mars' track, Billboard reported that "Flowers" doesn't need to credit the 38-year-old singer-songwriter because it doesn't sample "When I Was Your Man."

"Not only are there no direct samples or obvious interpolations between 'Flowers' and 'Your Man,' there are no major sonic overlaps either — no obvious shared melodies or rhythms, no major similarities in production textures," Billboard stated.

Neither Cyrus nor Mars has addressed the fan theories since "Flowers'" release.