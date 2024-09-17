Prince Harry is not a senior member of the British royal family anymore but he still received a multimillion inheritance on his birthday.

Prince Harry celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday. With the celebration came an estimated £8 million ($10.5 million) gift from his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, the London Times reported.

The generous present reportedly came from a trust fund set up by the Queen Mother when King Charles' youngest son was just 10 years old.

According to the report, the then 94-year-old royal had the inheritance released in two payments--first on Harry and Prince William's 21st birthday wherein they received £6 million ($7.9 million) and on their 40th.

Harry also reportedly received a larger fortune than his older brother.

"It was a way in which the Queen Mother could set aside money for when her great-grandchildren were older and a way of passing a slice of her estate down in a tax-efficient way," a former Palace staff told the outlet.

Prince Harry's net worth is estimated at $60 million, the New York Post reported. His wife, Meghan Markle, is estimated to be worth the same amount, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The royal couple stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020 and decided to be financially independent. They have since started their own businesses and made deals with media companies. Markle launched her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, in March 2024. It famously sold branded jams.

The two also signed a deal with Netflix worth millions and worked on a podcast with Spotify, a contract worth $25 million, according to BBC.