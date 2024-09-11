As Prince Harry approaches his 40th birthday on September 15, he's looking ahead with optimism.

Speaking through his spokesperson, he told 'PEOPLE' that "The best gift I've ever been given is, without doubt, my kids. I enjoy watching them grow every single day and love being their dad."

After years of personal growth, much of which he detailed in his memoir 'Spare,' the Duke of Sussex is now focused on family life with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

His work remains steady through the Archewell Foundation, which he co-founded with Meghan, and a range of projects through their Netflix deal. One of these projects, an upcoming documentary about polo, is set to air in December.

Harry, 39, plans to celebrate his birthday with Meghan and their children, followed by a more intimate gathering with close friends abroad.

While Archie and Lilibet are raised mostly out of the spotlight, Harry and Meghan have occasionally shared glimpses of their personalities. During a visit to Colombia in August, Meghan, 43, mentioned that a kindergartener was the "same age" as her son Archie. On a panel about Afro-descendent women, she proudly shared that Lilibet has "found her voice."

Harry remains concerned about security, given his mother Princess Diana's untimely death in 1997. A close friend shared that Harry wants to protect his children's privacy to avoid similar threats. "As a dad and husband, Harry is determined to ensure that history doesn't repeat itself," he said.

Despite ongoing speculation, a return to royal duties is not in Harry's plans as he continues to build a fulfilling life in California with his family.