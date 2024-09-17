It appears Kevin Hart is in hot water after a harsh joke he made about a particular group was quite literally taken to heart.

The 'Ride Along' actor appeared on 'The Breakfast Club' morning show, where he revealed challenges he's faced moving on from college — Historically Black College Universities in particular.

The discussion took a turn when the 45-year-old poked too hard about a college not being qualified to be deemed an HBCU.

As the comedian continued to dig at men who "can't let college go," he dug even further saying "a lot of old n****s that refuse to just accept it's over." The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native turned his attention to the host, DJ Envy, before doubling down on his stance.

"Envy, when you with a cat that never went to any school at all... he didn't go to a historically nothing," fellow guest Will Packer, film producer and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University alumnus added to the discussion.

Hart chimed in: "I'll tell you what, I didn't and this is why. Like, you guys are the example of what you don't want to be. It's over." When another host Loren Lorosa — who reportedly filled in for Jess Hilarious — claimed that the two just "don't understand HBCU culture" adding that it's common to not "let it go," Hart continued to dig.

"I did. I went to Delaware State University," Lorosa expressed, before Hart added his comedic flare, responding with "That is not an HBCU."

"I know what Delaware State Is. That's just a bunch of n*****s on campus... is what that is," Hart added.

That said, fans did not take well to the discussion, with one fan responding, "You know what it boils down to.... if you haven't been to college you can't speak to the culture. I LOVE My HBCU.... #HORNETPRIDE baby!!!!"

"When jokes aren't funny! HBCU Pride all day!" a second fan penned. "Typical response from someone that deep down inside wished they had a hbcu experience," a third replied. "Naw. This is disappointing, a bad attempt at a corny joke on a subject he knows nothing about. This ain't it @kevinhart4real," another disappointed fan added.

Not every fan took his comedic pokes to heart, as one fan claimed, "It was a joke. We gotta' (sic) learn to laugh & move on."

Despite Hart's admission that he never attended an HBCU, 'Atlanta Black Star' reported that the "Laugh At My Pain" comedian was scheduled to perform back in October of 2009 as part of the University of Delaware Cultural Programming Advisory Board's annual homecoming comedy show, hosted by fellow comedian Will "Spank" Horton.

Hart, a father of four, was recently spotted attending the world premiere of Peacock's 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' featuring Terrence Howard, Don Cheadle, Taraji P. Henson, and Samuel L. Jackson at Lincoln Center on September 4, in New York City.

'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,' which follows an epic robbery during the height of Muhammad Ali's career, is streaming now on Peacock.