Unfortunately, playing the character of Steve Urkel caused damage to actor Jaleel White's vocal for years. For obvious reasons, "Did I do that?" comes to mind.

According to the "Family Matters" star, the high-pitched and nasally voice he's had to commit to for nine seasons and 215 episodes ranging from 1989 to 1998, wreaked havoc on his voice.

The beloved '90s actor participated in a panel over the weekend moderated by fellow actress Kimberly J. Brown, wherein they discussed his iconic role and embodying the cult-favorite character, Steve Urkel.

"I spoke to a doctor, and during puberty, I maintained the same pitch for extended periods," White, 47, explained to 'PEOPLE.' "If the pitch had varied, it wouldn't have caused as much damage."

The actor claimed that things got worse somewhere around the ages of 15 or 16, admitting that during that time he began to feel strain on his voice. Recalling edits given to him by the network, he claimed they noted things like: "We can't hear him" and "Be more clear," which he admitted was "kind of scary."

Luckily, the actor maintained that the stress on his voice has passed with time. "It's been in remission and I'm fine now," he stated, per 'Hollywood Unlocked.'

According to the media outlet, the actor was able to gain control of his voice with the help of a coach and a doctor, maintaining that his voice is now "under control."

"I wouldn't do anything differently. It was a great experience and it was a small sacrifice to make for one hell of a legacy," he added. That said, there's more to dish out where that came from.

The former sitcom star is preparing to release more about his years-long career in his upcoming book, "Growing Up Urkel" which is set to release this November.

White's career soared throughout the '90s, primarily due to his family-friendly role in the hit series, "Family Matters." The show ran on ABC from September of 1989 to May of 1998 — spanning 8 years and 8 months.

In 2021, the actor announced the launch of his cannabis line, which goes by @itsPurpl on Instagram, which features a strain called "Purple Urkle."