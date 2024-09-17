Rich Homie Quan was laid to rest in Atlanta's South Fulton County on Tuesday.

The Atlanta City Council declares September 17 as Rich Homie Quan Memorial Day during his funeral service today in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/65y05NIzzk — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 17, 2024

Quan's siblings spoke at his funeral, speaking of heartfelt memories they experienced with him, how much they love him, and how he influenced their lives for the better.

'ENSTARZ' reported that his home going service will be open to the public, per the rapper's father, Corey Lamar. At the funeral, his father called Quan "his best friend. When I was a kid, I made a promise to myself and to God, one question my kids will never have is who my dad is, because I had that question as a child."

"I used to tell people I live day by day. Now I live second by second. I was taught as a kid, men don't cry, that's a sign of being weak or you soft. But as I got older, I realized crying is a sign of pain, and Lord knows, I'm in pain," he continued while speaking on the podium. "God's grace and mercy is keeping us here."

"I feel I've been broken into a million pieces... but I know a Man, that will put me back together, one piece at a time, over time," Corey said.

The celebration of life was at World Changers Church International.

'The Atlanta Journal-Constitution' reported multiple road closures were in place for the "hundreds of people" expected to attend. The closures were in place from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for the celebration of life, and is expected to close again so that guests can leave.

First look at Atlanta legend Rich Homie Quan’s celebration of life funeral service scheduled to begin at 11am 🙏🏾pic.twitter.com/dk1RQSSvME — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) September 17, 2024

In a prior Instagram clip, the mourning father stated during a call that the purpose of the public funeral is a way for him to allow fans to "pay their respects" to Quan, mentioning that he wants it to be "a grand occasion."

"Man, without the fans there would be no point. I know it would be a disservice to not allow some of the people that he touched that would be able to come to the viewing, or come to the funeral to pay their respects to my son. So, that's why I said I want it to be a grand occasion," he said, regarding his decision to go public.

The girlfriend of Rich Homie Quan — real name Dequantes Devontay Lamar— stated that he was on the couch in the morning and had not moved when she returned from taking her son to school. She also claimed she did not feel a heartbeat, and could not feel him breathing, during a 911 call.

Upon turning him over, the "Type of Way" artist began to foam at the mouth. He died at an Atlanta hospital September 5 before an autopsy was reportedly conducted the following day.

No further details on the outcome of the autopsy have been released at this time.

He was 33.

According to '11 Alive,' the Atlanta City Council proclaimed September 17 as 'Rich Homie Quan Memorial Day."