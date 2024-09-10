Rich Homie Quan's homegoing service will reportedly be open to the public.

According to 'The Jasmine Brand,' Quan's father, Corey Lamar, announced that the funeral service won't be behind closed doors — making the service available to fans.

In an Instagram clip obtained by the outlet, the mourning father stated during a call that the purpose of the public funeral is a way for him to allow fans to "pay their respects" to Quan, mentioning that he wants it to be "a grand occasion."

"Man, without the fans there would be no point. I know it would be a disservice to not allow some of the people that he touched that would be able to come to the viewing, or come to the funeral to pay their respects to my son. So, that's why I said I want it to be a grand occasion," he said, regarding his decision to go public.

"I had to get some assistance and help — and this homegoing, for my son... I want it to be bigger than life. I want people to see the impact that Quan had on a lot of people," he concluded in the clip.

The girlfriend of Rich Homie Quan — real name Dequantes Devontay Lamar— stated that he was on the couch in the morning and had not moved when she returned from taking her son to school. She also claimed she did not feel a heartbeat, and could not feel him breathing, during a 911 call.

Upon turning him over, the "Type of Way" artist began to foam at the mouth. The 33-year-old died at an Atlanta hospital September 5 before an autopsy was reportedly conducted the following day. No further details on the outcome of the autopsy have been released at this time.

"I hope don't nothing happen at his funeral! Rich Homie has alot (sic) of good in the community," one empathetic fan penned in the comment section. "Good morning I just want to say lord please put your arms around his family and his babies please lord in the name of Jesus amen," a praying fan wrote. "Lmk the address can't miss this funeral," a third inquired.

The "Lifestyle" rapper's hometown is Atlanta, Georgia, but exact details regarding the location of the funeral service have yet to be released.