Quincy Brown is reportedly reconnecting with his biological father, Al B. Sure!, following his adopted father Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal woes.

Brown has been estranged from his biological father for years when he was reportedly adopted by Diddy. The embattled hip hop producer currently faces an onslaught of legal troubles — including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution indictments, per 'TMZ.'

According to 'The Jasmine Brand,' Quincy Brown and Al B. Sure! are working to rekindle their relationship as father and son after several years of estrangement.

The two were seen attending an event at the White House together. The outing came prior to Diddy's arrest on September 16.

Al B. Sure!'s reported mistrust in Diddy, 54, has been persistent for some time. Back in March of 2022, Al B. publicly suggested that Diddy was part of the reason that he ended up in a coma. After Homeland Security conducted a raid on the performer's home, the "Nite and Day" crooner posted on social media, "#LettertoMySon! Come Home. The [door] is wide open. You're safe here son! I Love you, Popz, Your Biological."

This newfound connection between the biological father and son marks a significant change from the distant relationship.

Back in 2009, Quincy Brown, 33, wrote and published an open letter to his biological father which read, "Albert Brown, also known as 'Al B Sure!' is my biological father, but Sean Combs, also known as 'Diddy' has been a father figure in my life for as long as I can remember. Sean Combs is the person whom I look up to and appreciate as a father."

Sean "Diddy" Combs' indictment states that, "For decades, the defendant abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct." It alleges that "Combs manipulated women to participate in highly orchestrated performances of sexual activity with male commercial sex workers... Combs ensured participation from the women by... obtaining and distributing narcotics to them...using intimidation and violence."