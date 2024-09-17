Disgraced rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in New York City Monday after being indicted by a grand jury, however, some big questions remain unanswered regarding certain allegations.

According to the indictment obtained by TMZ, Combs and his associates allegedly engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

That said, questions still occur with the unsealed indictment, including that it doesn't offer any details about some of the specific claims against the "Bad Boy Entertainment" boss. It does not include any details on the kidnapping allegations, other than they occurred in California, as did arson and bribery.

In addition to the claim that the 54-year-old engaged in kidnapping in California, the indictment also claims the rapper "created a criminal enterprise whose members and associates" engaged in attempted bribery to pressure victims and witnesses to stay silent. However, the documents don't disclose who these witnesses are. The speculation that Diddy paid off people and establishments to stay silent was a topic of conversation when CNN released footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016, leading to questions about why the security tapes were only discovered years after the incident occurred.

Many of the allegations in the unsealed indictment include allegations Cassie had already made public against Diddy in her own lawsuit against the mogul in November 2023, which was settled just one day after it was filed. Cassie accused Diddy of forcing her to engage in "freak offs" -- engaging in sex acts with male commercial sex workers -- which the indictment goes into in detail. According to the indictment, during searches of Diddy's homes in Miami, Florida and Los Angeles, California, law enforcement seized various freak off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant. The indictment also states that Combs and the victims often received IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use after these "freak offs."

"For decades, the defendant abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct," the first line of the indictment reads.

The indictment goes on to state, "Combs manipulated women to participate in highly orchestrated performances of sexual activity with male commercial sex workers... Combs ensured participation from the women by... obtaining and distributing narcotics to them...using intimidation and violence."

While outside of the Federal Courthouse in New York, the rap mogul's attorney, Marc Agnifilo stated he'd "fight like hell" to have his client released, maintaining that he was "going to plead not guilty, obviously."