Musician Chance the Rapper is mourning after losing whom he considers his "favorite person in the world."

On Sunday, the Chicago rapper took to Instagram to reveal to fans that his aunt, Carolyn, passed away the same day his youngest daughter, Marli, turned five.

The lengthy post says she died in late August.

"I am in deep and profound loss. My favorite person in the world, my Auntie Carolyn passed away on August 29th, which was also the day my youngest turned 5 years old," Chance the Rapper — real name Chancelor Johnathan Bennett — began in his note to fans.

"As you'd imagine I dealt with the hard task of masking my emotions to give the best birthday party I could. Yesterday was Auntys service and it so happened to fall on the same day as my oldest daughters birthday party. I didn't bring my children to the funeral because they're young, unfamiliar with funerals and I didn't want them to see me so broken and and full of tears in a day that was meant to be celebratory. But I really wish I had," he revealed.

Chance continued: "Carolyn Jenkins was a warrior for the youth, an advocate to all those left behind. Since I was young I watched her run (an illegal) daycare out of her house, legally adopt children from her block in need of guidance, and even take in adults who were sick, in need of a job or fresh out of jail. Complete strangers became her family and by extension a member of my family."

"Everything you ever seen me do as a supporter or advocate of the youth was influenced by her and in tribute to her. She showed me and every niece and nephew she had blood or not that we were special and belonged to her," he added. "I am in grief. Deep grief."

He concluded: "I once heard that grief is love with nowhere to go. But aunty showed me where my love should go. And I will continue to love on my children and all Gods children in her legacy. And these tears will be in joy because I know the Lord told her JOB WELL DONE MY GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT."

Fans and fellow industry peers alike mourned with the "Cocoa Butter Kisses" rapper. One fan penned, "a truly amazing woman whose legacy & light continues on thru you. love you."

"God bless you and your family, Chance. sending my condolences & keeping you all lifted up in prayer," a supportive fan penned. "Nothing comes before ya - nothing else matters - all of this was for ya - you was all that matters," fans wrote, utilizing a line from one of his hit songs, "Family Matters" (2015).

According to 'HipHopDX,' the news of Chance's aunt's death comes as the Grammy Award-winning artist prepares for the release of his new album, 'Star Line,' despite his claims that he may delay it due to fan feedback.