JoJo is getting candid in her new memoir, which unapologetically details her career, her life, and relationships.

In the detailed memoir, JoJo — full name Joanna "JoJo" Levesque — discussed the beginning of her life, landing her first record deal at the ripe age of 13, touring with R&B superstar Usher, and reflecting on being inspired by MTV — but that's not all.

Attempting to juggle a new record deal and her first studio album, she was also struggling to navigate a rocky personal life while reportedly leaning on sex and alcohol.

The "Leave (Get Out)" songstress lost her virginity at 14 years old, before experiencing instances of sexual assault. Per 'US Weekly,' the vocalist recalled in her late teens men taking the way she viewed sex "to try to have it" with her.

Revealing these were often industry professionals, JoJo claims she was "propositioned more than once" by people she "was working with."

"While I loved knowing I was desired, I didn't want it to go farther than that," she wrote. The singer alleged that a producer once "locked the door" during a session and wouldn't allow her to leave while trying to convince her to drink.

In another instance, she opened up about being "blacked out drunk" with a DJ she met at Katy Perry's New Year's Eve party, when she woke up naked and alone in a hotel room.

JoJo described finding used protection in the bathroom trash leaving her hysterical, to which the man responded by claiming that she was "begging him for it." The singer boldly revealed she had began to self-medicate using alcohol and Adderall.

Today, the singer — who in 2020 began to pursue acting — is actively promoting her book on Instagram.

The 33-year-old was announced as the star in Broadway's 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical,' in July, adding more notches to her belt of talents.

"Over The Influence" is currently available on Amazon.