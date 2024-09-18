Sean "Diddy" Combs is being held at a federal jail notorious for its cruel and harsh conditions following his arrest in New York City Monday night.

After a federal judge denied bail for the hip-hop mogul on Tuesday, Diddy, 54, was sent to Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, TMZ reported.

According to the outlet, the jail is known for its allegedly "brutal" and "inhumane" conditions, which federal judges have pointed out in the past.

In June, an inmate was stabbed to death in a fight with another prisoner at the facility.

A law enforcement official told CNN that Combs will not share a cell with anyone while being held at the special housing unit in MDC.

Inmates like Combs who need additional protection are typically housed in this unit, which is not accessible to the general prison population.

Other high-profile inmates who were held in MDC while awaiting trial included Ghislaine Maxwell, Sam Bankman-Fried, R. Kelly, Fetty Wap and Michael Cohen.

Combs will remain at the troubled federal jail until his next court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

His defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, is set to appeal the decision to hold the rapper without bail.

Diddy faces charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to his indictment, Diddy is accused of "creating a criminal enterprise" through his business empire.

Diddy and his associates allegedly engaged in "sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice," the indictment stated.

Prosecutors asked the judge in the case to deny Diddy bail due to fears that he will intimidate witnesses and victims and obstruct the case.