Anna Delvey, the "fake heiress" who conned New York's elite into thinking she was a socialist with a $60 million fortune, has swapped her Rikers Island prison garb for a flashy sequin two-piece set and matching bedazzled ankle monitor.

As Sabrina Carpenter's summer hit "Espresso" played, Delvey took the stage for her 'Dancing with the Stars' debut in which she attempted the cha-cha with her professional dance partner Ezra Sosa Tuesday.

The number opened with Delvey posing behind a row of bags with an "AD" logo on them. Delvey then walks toward the bags, striking another pose before the camera zooms in on her pink bedazzled ankle monitor.

For the remainder of the one-minute dance, Delvey, 33, and Sosa stiffly danced in front of four gigantic hologram Anna Delvey perfume bottles against a pink-and-black image while confetti fell.

The routine ended with a background of just one Anna Delvey perfume bottle engulfed with flames while real confetti falls on the dance couple.

The 'Dancing with the Stars' judges, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough, awarded Delvey generous 6s across the board.

Social media users had mixed reactions to Delvey's debut. While some called the bedazzled ankle monitor "stylish" and "camp," others found it disgraceful that Delvey was allowed to compete in the first place.

not gonna lie, I dig Anna Delvey's Ankle Monitor!

who knew that an Ankle Monitor can be stylish?#DancingWithTheStars — Thomas Levesque (@LevesqueT) September 18, 2024

Anna Delvey on DWTS doing Espresso and the first shot is her ankle monitor? the definition of camp pic.twitter.com/GWW4hUgQd3 — juani or juano or juanito or juan (@JuaniElTrece) September 18, 2024

Anna Delvey's bejeweled ankle monitor was the #DWTS equivalent of putting lipstick on a pig ... pic.twitter.com/lte9qqgL24 — Social✽Fly (@socflyny) September 18, 2024

#annadelvey on #dwts is probably the worst I've ever seen. Can't believe she's even on. With her bedazzled ankle monitor. 🙄 — DemocracyIsWinning😍 (@slightlyquirky) September 18, 2024

dancing with the stars is the least serious show on television bc why am i watching anna delvey wearing a bedazzled ankle monitor dancing to a clean cover of espresso rn — amanda 🐈 (@catsontrack) September 18, 2024

Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, inspired the Netflix series 'Inventing Anna.'

Anna Delvey, born in 1991, grew up in a middle-class family, according to 'PEOPLE.' In the summer 2019, she left home for Paris to study. From there, she took a trip to New York City for New York Fashion Week on behalf of the outlet 'Purple.' It was at this event that she took on the alias Anna Delvey.

Delvey began to tell people that she was a German heiress. Using her powers of persuasion and fake identity, she managed to make her way through the lives of the rich and famous without raising too much of an eyebrow.

She stayed in luxury hotels to give off the appearance of great wealth, expenses she would pay off with a credit card which she could not repay. She continuously claimed that she had an over $60 million fortune overseas which gave those around her a sense of security. Her most prevalent scheme was trying to secure investment funds for a members-only club she was establishing, according to 'The Blast.'

On October 3, 2017, Anna Delvey was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department during a sting operation. According to 'PEOPLE,' Delvey stole an approximate total of $275,000.

In 2019, she was found guilty on eight different charges, including fraud and grand larceny theft. She was sentenced to serve four to twelve years in prison and made to pay $200,000 in restitution and a $24,000 fine.