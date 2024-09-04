Anna Delvey will appear on season 33 of 'Dancing with the Stars,' but many fans are wondering the current status of her legal woes.

Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, inspired the Netflix series 'Inventing Anna.' The nuances of the faux socialite is leaving many to wonder what exactly she did.

Here's a timeline of the rise and fall of Anna Delvey.

Who Is She Really?

Anna Delvey, born in 1991, grew up in a middle-class family, according to 'PEOPLE.' While she was born in Russia, she was raised with her family in Germany. When she left her family in Germany, she wanted to pursue a career in fashion.

In the summer 2019, she left home for Paris to study. From there, she took a trip to New York City for New York Fashion Week on behalf of the outlet 'Purple.' It was at this event that she took on the alias Anna Delvey.

The Charade Begins

Delvey began to tell people that she was a German heiress. Using her powers of persuasion and fake identity, she managed to make her way through the lives of the rich and famous without raising too much of an eyebrow.

She stayed in luxury hotels to give off the appearance of great wealth, expenses she would pay off with a credit card which she could not repay. She continuously claimed that she had an over $60 million fortune overseas which gave those around her a sense of security. Her most prevalent scheme was trying to secure investment funds for a members-only club she was establishing, according to 'The Blast.'

She ran this scheme at banks as well. She sought a $22 million loan for her alleged members-only club. While she was unsuccessful at receiving the full amount, she was awarded $100,000. Similarly, this loan was never repaid.

Cracks In The Ship

The truth began to rear its ugly head in 2017. According to 'Town and Country,' several of the checks Anna had cashed began to bounce, including $160,000 in bad checks and transfers amounting to $70,000. Furthermore, she was looking at a bill from a hotel which was around $30,000. She also reportedly owed an individual she personally scammed $35,000. She never paid either of these debts.

Delvey also invited her friend Rachel DeLoache Williams on a luxury trip to Morocco. According to 'Oxygen,' Delvey left the trip, saddling her friend with the $62,000 to be paid.

Anna Arrested

On October 3, 2017, Anna Delvey was arrested. She was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department during a sting operation. According to 'PEOPLE,' Delvey stole an approximate total of $275,000.

Delvey on Defense

In 2019, she was found guilty on eight different charges, including fraud and grand larceny theft. She was sentenced to serve four to twelve years in prison and made to pay $200,000 in restitution and a $24,000 fine.

Facing Deportation

She was released from prison after four years due to good behavior. However, this was not the end of Delvey's legal troubles. During her imprisonment, she overstayed her visa. Therefore, according to 'Oxygen,' she faced potential deportation. She was held in ICE custody.

'Crime Online' reported she was moved to house arrest after several pleas. She was to wait there while she appealed her deportation case. From 2022-2024, she has been making money by selling her artwork. She also made a deal with Netflix with the intent of telling her own life story.

Anna Wins

In August, Delvey won her case and was released from house arrest. On Wednesday, 'Good Morning America' announced the contestants to the new season of 'Dancing with the Stars.' Her pro-dance partner will be Ezra Sosa.

'Dancing with the Stars' premieres Tuesday Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.