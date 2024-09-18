The first ex-wife of Usher Raymond is sharing her opinion about men over 40.

Tameka Foster Raymond discussed with 'Atlanta Black Star' red flags in men of a certain age.

"I definitely think if a man is of a certain age and he's never been married, never had children, it does make me say what's going on with you, you know," Foster said.

"I just asked a guy this recently. I said, barring any medical issues, why don't you have children? You know what I mean," she continued. "I think, you're an adult, you know, 40 years, that's a long time not to have any children if you can physically, you know?"

The 53-year-old also added how she vets dating prospects. "First question I ask is have you always been straight? I mean, that's a valid concern, right? I mean, in today's culture and everything, people are very fluid with how they — so that's a good question," she said. "Like, are you straight, and have you always been straight?"

The "U Got It Bad" crooner and Foster were married from 2005 to 2009. They are the parents to two sons; Usher "Cinco" Raymond and Naviyd Ely. She also has two older sons and was previously married to entertainment executive Ryan Glover.

Regarding Foster's divorce from Usher, who recently performed at Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, she told 'The Breakfast Club' during an interview how she "felt free" and that she's able to move around without any pressure.

In April, the fashion stylist claimed that an interview with Wendy Williams sparked such a firestorm that various media outlets started to portray her in a negative light that even affected her marriage with singer Usher.

"I got on and the first question was, 'So, is [unnamed] gay, and does [unnamed] get along with their mom... and started asking about all my clients," she explained.

"I was excited about the press, but it was all bad," Foster admits. She told Williams, 60, during the encounter how she didn't have those details, nor would never tell them.

Foster appeared on WeTV's 'Bold and Bougie' alongside Malaysia Pargo, Crystal Renay, Gocha Hawkins, and Princess Banton-Lofters.

The series, which concluded it's first season in March, followed the lives of five successful women who is living life on their own terms in Atlanta.