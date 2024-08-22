Now that he is a single man, singer Ne-Yo is having his way.

On Tuesday, Ne-Yo was asked by a 'TMZ' reporter in Beverly Hills about his two girlfriends and whether there was a "cap" on the number of polyamorous relationships he desires.

"No specific cap, just depends on who I vibe with and who vibes with me," Ne-Yo, real name Shaffer Chimere Smith, answered. The "Miss Independent" crooner shrugged at having "many" women, joking, "As many as you can afford."

In April, Ne-Yo went public with his two relationships. When the outlet caught the trio out and about again, the former 'World of Dance' judge suggested polygamous marriages should be legalized.

"I feel like in the realm of love and romance, you should let people do whatever the hell they want to do," Ne-Yo argued. "Can't see how it's hurting anybody."

"To be honest, I don't need the government to tell me what I can and can't do in my personal life," the 44-year-old added. "I don't recommend anything to anybody. What works for me might not work for you, or vice-versa."

The father of 7 was previously married to Crystal Renay from 2016 to 2023. Ne-Yo told 'PEOPLE' that "right away" he knew Smith was "the one" when they met in 2015 when she auditioned to be in his music video.

After their six-year marriage, two weddings, and 3 children, the model posted on social media her husband had been unfaithful before filing for divorce.

During his recent encounter with the outlet, Ne-Yo was also asked about fellow singer Omarion's celibacy journey where he abstained from intercourse for 3 years.

"I'm certain that that was a spiritual decision," the Arkansas native said. "So congrats to him. Don't know if I could do it, but congrats to him."

Omarion, who appeared on the 'Know Thyself' podcast Tuesday, reflected on his decision.

"That was an interesting time," he said. "I kinda took it on as a challenge... When I decided to become celibate, it was because I was really just searching for something more for myself." He says the decision allowed him "to kinda step out of this world and have the responsibility of being a sex symbol and a young adult."

The 39-year-old added: "In hindsight, it was preparing me for my contribution to music, me being integral in my words and what I'm saying — not having to live a double life."