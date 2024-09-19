Nicki Minaj dragged one of her former tour staffers for using her name on a food order.

On Wednesday, the "Pink Friday" rapper took to Twitter, now called X, to share a photo of a brown paper bag that had come from Outback Steakhouse. On the bag were the handwritten words: "We love you barb" with a drawn on heart.

Captioning the photo, Minaj wrote, "Thank God I don't eat the food in this place. Imagine seeing this written on a brown paper bag. Why would a person placing an order say who it's for? Odd? Or?"

Because celebrities are known to use aliases when they order food, fans suspect there's been a security breach amongst her team. One fan commented that Minaj, 41, should reevaluate her circle.

One fan wrote: "Time to reevaluate and restructure your team Queen, no shade. It's very unprofessional for anyone to even mention you while ordering food even if it was in fact for you...like common [...] sense... idk chi this is strange...this is unnecessary."

That is when the performer shared that the staffer had been fired but had somehow been re-hired. She wrote, "Oh she was fired last leg but was mysteriously hired again! Hmmmm could you guess who she works for?" She went on to say, "I didn't know she was 'still' hired until last night. Look @ GOD. ??"

In other Minaj news, the mother of one revealed she is not a U.S. citizen.

According to 'All Hip Hop,' during a TikTok live, Minaj — real name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty — said, "I'm not a citizen of America. Isn't that crazy? I was born on a beautiful island called Trinidad and Tobago. But I've been in the States for many years."

She added: "You would think that with the millions of dollars that I've paid in taxes to this country that I would have been given an honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago."