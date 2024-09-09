As Super Bowl LIX is set to kick off in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 2025, football and music fans alike continue to tussle about who deserves the halftime performance spot — and Reginae Carter is breaking her silence.

The show is returning to Lil Wayne's hometown for the eleventh year in February, but some fans are questioning why Kendrick Lamar was selected to headline as opposed to the 'A Milli' rapper.

Reginae Carter — Wayne's elder daughter— took to social media penning just three words which would add fuel to the fiery debate. In a caption posted to Twitter, now X, the 25-year-old penned: "They envy greatness!!!"

They envy greatness !!!! — Love me (@reginae_carter1) September 8, 2024

Reginae's post garnered over 150,000 views in less than 24 hours as fans continued to discuss her father's reported "snub" and who "the Goat" of hip hop is.

"Yup, the Super Bowl won't be getting my coin we wanted Wayne! So disappointed," one fan responded.

"They don't recognize talent Lil Wayne is one of the greatest rappers. And he is from New Orleans. I am so disappointed with their choice," a second replied. "Yall (sic) Here is a petition I found to have them overturn this mess. May not work but it's worth a try. ALL LOVE TO EVERYONE BUT THE SHOULD BE CHOSEN 2025," an enthusiastic fan added, including a link to petition Wayne to perform instead.

As many rallied behind Reginae, 25, others were ready to charge forward for Lamar, who was picked to perform at the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime show. Roc Nation, Apple Music, and the NFL made the announcement on Sunday.

The "Not Like Us" rapper made waves this year after a victorious rap feud against Canadian native and "6God" rapper Drake.

"Yes. They envy Kendrick's greatness," a fan replied to Reginae's post. "Girl, don't nobody envy your daddy. He was simply not chosen," a second said.

According to 'Variety,' Super Bowl LIX is scheduled to be played on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and is set to air on Fox.

Usher performed at last year's Super Bowl and Rihanna took the stage at State Farm Stadium during Super Bowl LVII.

In 2022, Eminem, Dr. Dre., Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige performed in Los Angeles, California.