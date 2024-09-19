Lauren Sánchez, writer, journalist and romantic partner of Jeff Bezos, has found herself in hot water after her former yoga instructor, Alanna Zabel, filed a lawsuit against her for allegedly plagiarizing her children's book "Dharma Kitty Goes To Mars." Zabel was Sánchez's yoga instructor from 2007 to 2010.

According to Zabel, Sánchez's book, "The Fly Who Flew to Space," released this past August resembles the material she published in 2022. Zabel claims she shared the book's concept with Sánchez at the time due to their close relationship.

The 'Daily Mail' reported that Zabel alleges that Sánchez's book is "60% identical" to hers in content.

"Zabel, who sent Sánchez two cease and desist letters before the publication of the latter's book, claims to have contacted the prominent entertainment reporter in 2022 to present the concept of a children's book about a cat that flies to Mars," explained the publication.

Zabel, who initially posted about the situation on her social media, claims in the lawsuit that Sánchez has been jealous of her for the past 14 years. She even accused Bezos' partner of wanting to be like her. "Lauren has always shown a desire to resemble Zabel, an authentic, independent, free-spirited, hardworking yoga instructor who is oriented toward public service," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also notes that Sánchez's betrayal and theft have caused Zabel significant emotional distress, as she explained in her video posted in her company's Aziam Yoga account.

While Sánchez has yet to comment on the controversy surrounding her and her book, she recently spoke about her book, explaining how the idea of the book came to her during a flight. She also has talked about her learning difficulties due to dyslexia.

Read more: Florida Man Who Sold Jeff Bezos a Mansion Claims Amazon Founder Asked for a Discount

"It's a very cute story. I always say, when people ask if I wrote this book, I tell them I didn't really write it – I imagined it," Sánchez said in an interview with 'PEOPLE' en Español. "The idea came from a simple, unexpected moment. One day, we were flying in a plane with my kids, and suddenly, this tiny fly got into the cabin. It got trapped and was buzzing around. I thought, 'Poor thing, it will be separated from its family.' That sparked the imagination about how even the smallest creatures can embark on an incredible journey."